Brewing Arabian Sea cyclone likely headed for Gujarat

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the brewing cyclone in the South-East Arabian Sea may move to the North-North-West towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts. The cyclone is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around Tuesday (May 18) evening.
Rainfall activity over Gujarat may commence from Monday with significant increase during the subsequent two days with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch on Tuesday and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kutch and adjoining South-West Rajasthan on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the IMD confirmed on Thursday afternoon the formation, earlier than predicted, of a preliminary low-pressure area over South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep. This may become ‘well-marked’ over Lakshadweep area by tomorrow (Friday) and concentrate into a depression the next day (Saturday) itself.
In keeping with recent trend of rapid progression of storms both over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the depression will likely be declared a cyclone as early as on Sunday, only the third day since its inception as a low-pressure area but boosted by a Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) wave and ‘boiling hot’ sea waters.
A warning with respect to high winds and heavy rainfall has been issued for the West Coast and adjoining interior peninsular India.
Lakshadweep Islands: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls (>20 cm) at isolated places very likely today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday); heavy to very heavy falls at a few places on Saturday; and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on Sunday.
Kerala: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very tomorrow (Friday); heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls (> 20 cm) at isolated places on Friday and Saturday; and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on Sunday and Monday.
Tamil Nadu (Ghat districts): Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely tomorrow (Friday); heavy to very heavy falls with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on Saturday; and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on Sunday.
Karnataka (Coastal & adjoining Ghat districts): Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely on Thursday; heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on Friday; heavy to very heavy falls at a few paces with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on Saturday; heavy to very heavy fall at a few places on Sunday; and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on Monday.
South Konkan and Goa: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely on Saturday and heavy to very heavy falls at a few paces on Sunday and Monday.
