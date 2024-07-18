Brio Agri, an agritech hydroponics and growers’ company, has launched an online fintech investment platform.

A media statement said Brio Agri aims to simplify and encourage participation from retail investors in funding sustainable agriculture for mutual growth.

Quoting Pravin Patel, Chairman of Brio Agri, the statement said: “We are excited to launch this opportunity as it demonstrates our commitment to empowering diverse investors through a secure and high-yield investment avenue. With a robust framework ensuring accountability and efficiency, our investment platform aims to set a new standard in accessible, profitable, and environmentally conscious farming practices.”

Partnerships

Brio Agri’s online platform operates at two levels — one is dedicated to retail investors and the other empowers retail investors to become business associates with Brio Agri. The fund raised through the platform will be invested in the integrated hi-tech park, Unnati, coming up in Talod, Gujarat.

Brio Agri also offers tech partnerships through turnkey projects and ‘franchise-owned company-operated’ businesses, it said.

By promoting agri-tech investments in eco-friendly practices that redefine agricultural sustainability, Brio Agri aspires to accomplish 100 acres of hi-tech farming at 100 locations in the next 10 years, the statement said.

