Brio Hydroponics signs pact with Israeli firm to launch rain protection technique

Brio Hydroponics, an Ahmedabad based agritech startup, has entered into a joint venture with an Israeli firm Pic-Plast Limited for a rain protection technique that will help grow plants hydroponically throughout the year.

“We are getting the patented technique from Israel. Even during hot and humid conditions, this will ensure that the plant’s yield is not lost. This technique can help grow plants across India,” said Amit Kumar Verma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Brio Hydroponics.

Game changer

The technique involves applying a rain protection layer on the hydroponics plant during rains and removing it when there is no rain, he said, adding it will be a “game changer in protected cultivation”.

The technique has been introduced in India. “We are setting up India’s first Rain Technology Nethouse with Solarig Net House kit. It will be up and running by March-end in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. We are installing this at a few other places including another in Ahmedabad district and North India,” Verma said.

“This will give a better quality of the crop, higher yield and also help harvest rainwater. This will help increase production with bare minimum investment,” Verma said.

Venturing into blueberries

According to Pravin Patel, Brio Hydroponics Chairman, the startup is venturing into growing blueberries, a good anti-oxidant, hydroponically and has got a licence from a firm overseas.

“We will harvest quality blueberries from this and it will help in meeting domestic needs. Currently, blueberries are imported and sometimes cost up to ₹3,000-3,500 a kg. By growing it here, we can offer it at lower and reasonable the price. It would be within the reach of the middle-class,” Patel said.

Huge potential

Verma said the licensed blueberries will be grown at its joint venture facility at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, besides its Mumbai farm. “Blueberries is coming up in a big way in India. We are getting one of the best breeders,” he said.

The startup has signed an agreement and the project will begin sometime in September, said Patel. “We have placed the orders. We will get matured plants since it takes 16-18 to harvest,” he said.

Brio Hydroponics, launched in 2014 taking into account the huge potential for hydroponics to grow at 13.5 per cent CAGR until 2027, is an arm of Brio Agri producer firm.

Though hydroponics has been in the picture over the past two decades, it has come into focus in the country only recently. “Hydroponics is done in two ways. One is pure hydroponics with no media to grow but a nutrient water-soluble film is used. It helps grow the finest leafy vegetables through nutrient film technique (NFT),” said Verma.

Entry into Maldives

The other method is called aggregate hydroponics. All vegetables that flower and yield fruit are grown in an inert media, usually high-quality cocopeat. “It helps to save 90 per cent water compared with open-field farming. It can be grown around the year since the climate is controlled, while pesticide use is minimum,” he said.

“Since correct nutrition is given to the plants, the products harvested are safe and have a longer shelf life,” Verma said.

Brio Hydropronics has many installations in Gujarat besides entering into a large joint venture with Thirubala group in North India. We have entered Maldives and will be deploying Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The firm is in the process of finalizing projects in Mauritius and the Carribean island. “In leafy green, we are growing 28 different kinds such as basil, stevia, lettuce, spinach etc. In vines, we are growing colour capsicums, cherry tomatoes cucumber, zucchini and french beans,” Verma said.

Brio Hydroponics has executed 48 commercial operations totalling eight lakh sq feet, besides having many projects in the pipeline. The startup trains agripreneurs and entrepreneurs in hydroponics with at least 15,000 being trained so far in India and abroad.

Patel said the firm was planning different projects under its “Project Unnati”. It was setting up hydroponics parks near Mumbai and in Gujarat. “We have acquired lands for this. In Mumbai we have acquired 36 acres and can scale it up to 60 acres. In Gujarat, we have got 30 acres,” he said.

Verma said the startup planned to soon launch pilot products in aeroponics - in which nutrients are sprayed in small jets from the bottom - and aquaponics.

On the firm’s business model, he said Brio Hydroponics sets up joint ventures under which it takes care of business operations, sets up custom structure and provides the know-how and technology, Verma said.

The firm gets cocopeat from Biogrow of France and has an exclusive distribution agreement for distribution in Gujarat. “We can even grow plants on barren land with cocopeat provides water is available,” Verma said.