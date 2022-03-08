Broken rice prices surge as buyers look for feed alternatives

Prices of broken rice (100 per cent) have increased nearly 15 per cent since the beginning of the year following demand for exports as well as from domestic consumers. The surge in corn and wheat prices after the Russia-Ukraine conflict has also helped buoy prices.

“Broken rice prices were ruling at $270 in December but have increased to $310 now as there is demand for poultry feed and ethanol production in India. From abroad, we are witnessing demand from China and Indonesia,” said BV Krishna Rao, President, The Rice Exporters Association (TREA).

Supply shortage

“Stocks of 100 per cent broken rice are not available and prices of commodities are volatile in view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” said Sagar VR, Director, Bulk Logix. A New Delhi-based trade analyst also said broken rice stocks were minimal.

“That’s why prices are increasing,” said Rao.

In the domestic market, demand for broken rice has increased as the Centre has allowed the setting up of ethanol distilleries that can produce ethanol from broken rice. “The poultry sector is also utilising rice instead of costlier soyabean and corn,” he said.

China and Indonesia, in particular, are looking for broken rice as an alternative to cattle and poultry feed. “On the other hand, Senegal imports broken rice for food purposes. It imports nearly one lakh tonnes annually,” said the TREA president.

Volatile currencies

Bulk Logix’s Sagar said though rice prices are stable for the moment, exporters are not committing to new contracts. “Commodities, currency and freight markets are volatile. If I sign a contract with the rupee ruling at 77 to the dollar and if it drops to 75, I will stand to lose at least $20 a tonne,” he said.

Last year, when India witnessed a good demand for broken rice from China and Vietnam, prices had ruled between $270 and $310. “November-December is a period when broken rice prices rule around $300 as arrivals would have been over. This year, we are witnessing $310 at the start of the season itself,” said Rao.

Current prices

According to the International Grains Council, Vietnam and Thailand prices of white rice five per cent broken are ruling over $400 a tonne. India’s five per cent broken rice is quoted near $390 a tonne.

On the other hand, parboiled rice, the one in which Indian shipments are strong, is quoted at $400 a tonne. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Thailand quoted the parboiled rice at $433 a tonne last week. India and Thailand are the only countries that produce parboiled rice.

The USDA said the strengthening of the Thai Baht against the dollar had resulted in Thailand rice export prices gaining.

Currently, benchmark wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) are quoted at over $12.15 a bushel ($446.42 a tonne). Corn futures on CBOT are ruling at $7.46 a bushel ($293.67 a tonne). In addition, exporters have to account for freight and insurance.

Shipments may turn dearer

“Freight charges are undergoing another round of hike. This will make shipments of commodities from South America dearer. This will provide India with a good opportunity to fulfil the needs of countries in and around Asia,” said the analyst.

“As of now, prices of packing materials, bunkers and charter vessels are increasing and we have to accommodate the hikes,” said TREA’s Rao.

“The volatility will continue in the market until a solution is found to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” said Bulk Logix’s Sagar.

A multi-national firm’s export-import official said India is on a “firm wicket” on the rice exports front. “Our rice exports will dominate the global market. The geopolitical crisis may result in China providing rice to Russia, while India could also export to the Kremlin,” said the official, who did not wish to be identified.

Demand high

Rao said rice prices have ruled far more stable than commodities such as wheat and corn as no rice-producing nation have been affected in the current geopolitical crisis.

The multinational firm’s official said demand for Indian rice is high, while the analyst said rice prices would rule at elevated levels since it was the natural alternative to wheat and corn.

During the April-December period of the current fiscal, India’s non-basmati rice exports were 12.53 million tonnes valued at $4.49 billion compared with 8.25 million tonnes shipped during the same period a year ago, as per Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority data.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, rice production this crop season (July 2021-June 2022) is estimated at a record high of 127.93 million tonnes against 124.37 million tonnes last season.

Rice stocks with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) are also ample. As of February 1, FCI had 26.33 million tonnes of rice and 49.26 mt of paddy (31.35 mt of rice) compared with 24.36 mt of rice and 34.5 mt of paddy (22 mt of rice) in the year-ago period.