Digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as an open source, open standard on mission mode, and an interoperable public good, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced presenting the Budget for 2023-24.

She said it will help in crop planning and facilitate easy access to inputs and credit for farmers apart from supporting agritech industry and start-ups in crop estimation and market intelligence activities.

She also announced an Agriculture Accelerative Fund (AAF) will be set up to encourage agri start-ups, and young entrepreneurs in rural areas, to help farmers get innovative and affordable solutions to their problems. It will bring in modern technology to raise productivity and profitability, she added.

To enhance the productivity of extra long staple cotton, cluster-based and value chain approach will be adopted in public-private partnership (PPP) mode for input supplies, extension services, and market linkages.

To provide disease-free quality planting material for high-value horticulture crop, ₹2,200 crore has been allocated, but the minister did not mention if it was for one year or for five years.

Terming millets as “Shri Anna”, Sitharaman said India is at the forefront of popularising the nutri cereals and announced that the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Millet Research will be promoted as a centre of excellence of international standards for sharing best practices in research and technology.

Agri credit target has been enhanced to ₹20-lakh crore for 2023-24 from ₹18.5-lakh crore in the current fiscal with a focus on dairy, fisheries, and animal husbandry.

A new sub-scheme for PM Matsya Sampada Yojana will be launched with a targeted investment of ₹6,000 crore to expand the market and increase value chain efficiency, she said.

Massive decentralised storage capacity will be set up through a scheme in the cooperative sector to help farmers store their produce and sell at appropriate times to get a better price, she said.