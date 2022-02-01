Budget to boost dairy cooperatives: NDDB

Meenesh Shah, Chairman, National Dairy Development Board had welcomed the reduction in alternate minimum tax for cooperative from 18.5 per cent to 15 and surcharge from 12 to 7 per cent%for cooperatives having income ₹ R to 10 crore.
The decision will boost development initiatives of dairy cooperatives and ensure better remuneration to millions of farmers.
Published on
February 01, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.