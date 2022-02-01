hamburger

Agri Business

Budget to boost dairy cooperatives: NDDB

BL Ahmedabad Bureau | Updated on: Feb 01, 2022
The Budget had reduced cooperatives’ alternate minimum tax and charge.

Meenesh Shah, Chairman, National Dairy Development Board had welcomed the reduction in alternate minimum tax for cooperative from 18.5 per cent to 15 and surcharge from 12 to 7 per cent%for cooperatives having income ₹ R to 10 crore.

The decision will boost development initiatives of dairy cooperatives and ensure better remuneration to millions of farmers.

