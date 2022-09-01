Building a career in agriculture and farming sector

Agriculture is one of the most important sector of the Indian economy employing the most, and accounts for over 17 per cent of the country’s GDP. Farming has developed colossally, with constant innovation and cutting-edge research taking place thereby opening up more opportunities and scope. The focus has presently moved from conventional systems and operations to ancillary activities involving streams of animal husbandry, poultry, pisciculture, biotechnology, agricultural engineering, food technology, etc.

At the individual farmer level, the conditions are bleak. The rural agricultural set up has changed from subsistence farming to intensive farming, from water surplus to water scarcity, increased rural-urban migration and apathy of rural youth towards agriculture. Migration decreases the rural workforce and exacerbates gaps created due to the ageing farming population. The unskilled rural migrants create a burden on the urban economy. India has 600 million youth and over half of them are under 25. Despite youth’s domination, a fewer of them choose agriculture as their livelihood activity. To sustain the agricultural sector, India needs qualified young individuals who can devote to farming and encourage rural youth to understand, learn and adopt more advanced and remunerative farming systems that can change the rural landscape. This article gives a brief account of academic opportunities in the agriculture stream.

Academic Opportunities

How to get into Graduation/Diploma in agricultural studies? The B.Sc. Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Pisciculture are the basic graduation courses offered in the Agriculture and allied sectors, while B.SC. Agricultural Engineering is offered in the Math stream through a state-level common entrance test conducted post higher secondary education. From 2019, the National Testing Agency has been entrusted with the responsibility to conduct All-India Competitive Examinations for admission to UG, (ICAR AIEEA (UG)), PG, (ICAR AIEEA (PG)) & ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) for Ph.D. courses in Agricultural Universities.

In Telangana, the combined admission into undergraduate degree programmes in various colleges such as Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad and P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University, Hyderabad, and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University, Mulugu, Siddipet, are based on the performance in Telangana State EAMCET.

In Telangana, about 36 per cent of College of Fishery Science seats are allocated to the domicile. The candidates selected are required to study at the College of Fishery Science, Muthukur, Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh under the control of SVVU.

Many universities in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab offer paid seats for graduation in agriculture. Students willing to join the institutions in these states have to verify their accreditation by ICAR.

Post-secondary education, a two-year diploma in Agriculture, Organic Agriculture, Seed Technology and a three-year diploma in agricultural engineering are being offered by many universities and polytechnics. In Telangana, the candidates selection is based on ranks obtained under Agriculture Stream of the Telangana State POLYCET. The diploma students may get into B.Sc. Agriculture based on their performance and ranks obtained in the AgriCET.

Opportunities for diploma students

Diploma students may continue their career by pursuing B.Sc in Agriculture by clearing the AgriCET entrance test. Those who are unable to clear can pursue graduation in science or social studies followed by MBA or Agri-Business Management. This will enhance their opportunities to compete with agricultural graduates for entry-level jobs in different organisations.

Career opportunities for diploma students

Agri Diploma students may directly be absorbed into the role of agri extension officers by excelling in the state-level examinations , pursuing graduation in-service and getting qualified for promotions as agricultural officers and successive cadres. Those who cannot afford higher studies may well opt for a field staff in KVKs, research institutes or extension institutes under different projects or in the private sector. They may have opportunities as farm supervisors, seed multiplication supervisors, and coordinator for Farmer Producer Companies after appropriate training. Diploma candidates with MBA can fit into the roles of field/marketing/production/quality control officers in the private sector; technical and field officers in government organisations.

(This is the first of a two-part series. The next one will deal with various career options one can explore)

The author VP & Head of HR Head Coromandel International.