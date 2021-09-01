BusinessLine’s webinar on ‘Rejuvenating Tamil Nadu Farm Sector’ at 4 pm on Sept 2

On August 14, Government of Tamil Nadu created history by presenting a dedicated Agriculture Budget.

In the Budget it laid down its vision for restoring the State’s agriculture to its past glory. A clear road map was put out for the State to achieve when it comes to increasing agricultural output for select crops, enhancing productivity of some and large-scale investment in irrigation.

‘Action needed’

What should the State do to convert its vision to reality? A strong line up of experts will be at hand to discuss this and more at the webinar organised by The Hindu BusinessLine on ‘Rejuvenating Tamil Nadu’s Farm Sector' at 4 pm on September 2 (Thursday).

C Samayamoorthy, Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu will be the keynote speaker. He will speak about the measures Tamil Nadu government is taking to boost its farm sector. NABARD Chairman GR Chintala will give a special address.

A panel comprising N Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University; S Chandramohan, Director & Group President (Finance & Investment), TAFE; Aleen Mukherjee, COO, NICR & Head FPO Strategy, NCDEX and Amit Mundawala, Co-founder & MD, StarAgri Warehousing & Collateral Management will debate on the theme of the webinar.

The discussion will be moderated by MR Subramani, Commodities Editor of The Hindu BusinessLine. The webinar is presented by NABARD with NCDEX as the knowledge partner and other partners include Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and StarAgri Warehousing & Collateral Management.

To register click https://bit.ly/3zvevkU