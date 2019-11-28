Buyers’ presence to keep cardamom market steady

Active participation of all stakeholders in the trade are expected to keep the buoyancy in the cardamom auction market at Bodinayakanur on Thursday.

According to traders, both exporters and North Indian buyers are active in the market, resulting in a bullish trend.

There is a positive trend in spite of heavy arrivals at 86 tonnes in the both the trade sessions.

Moreover, the favourable climate in the growing regions with misty morning and drizzling rains will be supportive for the vegetative growth, which in turn, will favour the next crop season in May-June, traders said.

"The market remained steady in the previous day also in spite of higher arrivals and the momentum in realising the average price is expected to continue today," they added.

Trade Analysts Acumen Capital Markets Ltd, the December futures price is showing a mixed trend on daily chart. The most active cardamom December futures gained by Rs 4.9 when closed at Rs 2,848.80 on Wednesday.