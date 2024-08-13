Buyofuel, one of India’s premier online marketplaces for biofuels, has entered into a strategic partnership with BSE E Agricultural Markets Limited (BSE BEAM). This partnership aims to expand the reach and efficiency of the biofuel market, benefiting producers, manufacturers, and consumers alike.

BSE BEAM will leverage its extensive network of farmers and farmers’ producer organisations (FPOs), while Buyofuel will bring its vast corporate clientele who procure biofuels directly. This partnership will combine BSE BEAM’s connections with farmers and FPOs with Buyofuel’s network of corporate biofuel buyers, significantly expanding market access for both parties, a statement from Buyofuel said.

The partnership’s role will not be limited to back-end supplies through farmers and FPOs. It will leverage its corporate connections to engage with stakeholders across the entire value chain. By integrating their technology platforms, both companies will create a seamless, efficient, and transparent marketplace, maintaining the highest standards of confidentiality and integrity.

This approach ensures that every segment of the biofuel market, from production to consumption, is effectively addressed.

Addressing challenges

This alliance will aim to address several key challenges in the biofuel industry. The integration of BSE BEAM’s agricultural expertise with Buyofuel’s market knowledge will streamline the supply chain, reducing transaction times and improving reliability. This will not only benefit the immediate stakeholders but also contribute to a more sustainable and efficient biofuel ecosystem, the statement said.

Kishan Karunakaran, Founder and CEO of Buyofuel, said, “This partnership with BSE BEAM marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratise green fuels and create a sustainable future. By combining our strengths, we can provide unparalleled value to our customers and contribute significantly to reducing carbon footprints.”

