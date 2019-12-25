By buying US almonds and pecans, China may crack the hard trade deal nut

Travelling to see the flowers
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
Almonds, cashews and pecans may be some of the easiest nuts to crack in order for China to fulfil its pledge to buy more US agricultural products.
China is likely to purchase about $2.5 billion worth of American nuts a year as part of its phase one trade deal with the US, according to influential agriculture consultant Shanghai JC Intelligence Co. That is more than it’s expected to spend on key American produce like corn, wheat and even pork, which China needs a lot of, according to JCI estimates.
Beijing and Washington agreed on the first phase of a trade deal last week that would see China buy $40-50 billion in American farm products. That sent market watchers scrambling to draw up lists of what the Asian nation could import as sceptics debate over the feasibility of such large purchases.
While soyabeans, grains and pork are widely expected to be part of the purchases, nuts may come as a surprise to those who are unaware of China’s love for the hard little snack. Almonds, pistachios and macadamia nuts are popular among the Chinese, who regard them as health foods. China’s imports of tree nuts grew 20 per cent a year over the past decade, with the sales value of the trade forecast to rise to $13.3 billion by 2020, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
Despite hefty retaliatory tariffs on American nuts, China actually boosted shipments of US pistachios and almonds last year.
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
If you’re a conservative investor or retiree looking for a regular income, consider buying these bonds from ...
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...