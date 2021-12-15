Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana by four years

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) by four years up to 2025-26, entailing an estimated expenditure of over ₹93,000 crore.

Briefing media after the meeting, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said with the extension of the scheme, the government hopes to complete all the remaining ongoing irrigation projects under the plan by 2026.

The government had identified 106 irrigation projects which were at least 50 per cent complete and were going on for a long time. So far, 46 projects have been completed, the minister said and added that the government would also include new projects in the list of 106 if any such project completes 50 per cent construction.

PMKSY, started in 2015-16, was an amalgamation of many ongoing schemes, including Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP), River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) and On-Farm Water Management (OFWM).