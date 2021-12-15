Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana by four years

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) by four years up to 2025-26, entailing an estimated expenditure of over ₹93,000 crore.
Briefing media after the meeting, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said with the extension of the scheme, the government hopes to complete all the remaining ongoing irrigation projects under the plan by 2026.
The government had identified 106 irrigation projects which were at least 50 per cent complete and were going on for a long time. So far, 46 projects have been completed, the minister said and added that the government would also include new projects in the list of 106 if any such project completes 50 per cent construction.
PMKSY, started in 2015-16, was an amalgamation of many ongoing schemes, including Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP), River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) and On-Farm Water Management (OFWM).
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...