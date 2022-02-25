CAI cuts 2021-22 cotton crop estimates by 5 lakh bales to 343.13 lakh bales

Cotton Association of India (CAI) has pared its crop estimates for the 2021-22 season starting October by five lakh bales to 343.13 lakh bales of 170 kgs each. Previously, the trade body had estimated the 2021-22 crop at 348.13 lakh bales.

The reduction in crop estimates is due to lower than anticipated output in States such as Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. According to the latest estimates, the crop is seen lower by two lakh bales in Gujarat, one lakh bales each in Telangana and Karnataka. Also, the crop is seen lower by 50,000 bales each in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, CAI President Atul Ganatra said in a statement.

As a result of lower output, the cotton imports are likely to be higher by around 5 lakh bales at 15 lakh bales during ongoing season. Also the exports are seen lower at 45 lakh bales during 2021-22 cotton season as against last year’s 78 lakh bales.

Total supply in the first four months (Oct-Jan) of the 2021-22 season stood at 272.20 lakh bales, CAI said in a statement. This consisted of market arrivals of 192.20 lakh bales, imports of 5 lakh bales and opening stocks of 75 lakh bales, as estimated by the trade body.

Consumption during Oct-Jan period is estimated at 114 lakh bales, while exports were pegged at 25 lakh bales. Stocks at end of January, 2022 were estimated at 133.20 lakh bales, including 75 lakh bales with the textiles mills and remaining 58.20 lakh bales with Cotton Corporation, Maharashtra Federation and the trade including MNCs, ginners, traders and MCX

Total cotton supplies for the 2021-22 season upto end September, 2022 are now estimated at 433.13 lakh bales. This includes opening stock of 75 lakh bales at the beginning of the season in Oct, crop for the season at 343.13 lakh bales and imports estimated at 15 lakh bales, higher than previous season’s 10 lakh bales.

Lower consumption

Total consumption for the season is likely to be lower by 5 lakh bales to 340 lakh bales, against the previous estimated of 345 lakh bales. The season end carryover stocks as on Sept 30, 2022 are likely to be around 48.13 lakh bales as against last year’s 75 lakh bales.