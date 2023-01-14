In its latest crop projection for the 2022-23 season, the Cotton Association of India (CAI) has further reduced India’s cotton crop size to 330.50 lakh bales (each of 170 kg), down by 9.25 lakh bales from the earlier projection released in December 2022.

The latest crop projections released in January 2023 stating crop size at 330.50 lakh bales indicates the crop to be higher by 23.45 lakh bales as against 307.05 lakh bales recorded in the previous year.

The CAI has projected a decline in cotton crops to the tune of two lakh bales each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Haryana may see a dip of 1.5 lakh bales, while Telangana will see a decline of 1 lakh bales. Rajasthan and Punjab may witness a dip of 0.5 lakh bales and 0.75 lakh bales. For Gujarat, CAI crop projections indicate an upward revision of 0.5 lakh bales.

Gujarat will be the largest grower with estimated output of 94 lakh bales of cotton crops, which was 76.30 lakh bales last year. This is followed by Maharashtra at 82.5 lakh bales, up from 75 lakh bales recorded last year. Telangana is estimated to be the third largest grower with 44 lakh bales, up from 35.4 lakh bales last year.

Based on the revised lower crop size, the total cotton supply for the year is projected at 374.39 lakh bales, including 12 lakh bales of imports and the opening stock of 31.89 lakh bales.

At the Crop Committee meeting of CAI held on Friday, January 13, 2023, the cotton consumption for the year is retained at 300 lakh bales, including mill consumption of 280 lakh bales, small-scale industries’ consumption at 15 lakh bales and non-mill consumption of 5 lakh bales.

The CAI has estimated exports of 30 lakh bales during the year, leaving the closing stock at the end of the season in September 2023 at 44.39 lakh bales.

The members of the Crop Committee discussed the latest update on the cotton imports, exports and total arrivals till December 2022. As per CAI data, about 4.25 lakh bales are estimated to have arrived at Indian Ports so far. On the exports front, about 2 lakh bales are estimated to have been shipped till December 2022, while total arrivals between October and December is estimated at 80.13 lakh bales.

According to CAI records, total stock at the end of December 2022 is estimated at 49.27 lakh bales that include 35 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 14.27 lakh bales with the CCI, Maharashtra Federation and others including MNCs, traders, ginners, MCX, etc.

