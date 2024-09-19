Cotton Association of India (CAI), the apex trade body of the cotton industry in the country, and the Liverpool-based International Cotton Association Ltd (ICA) have signed an MoU for mutual cooperation and to combine their efforts for promoting fair business practices and contract sanctity in cotton.

The ICA is the world’s leading arbitral body on cotton. Globally, majority of cotton trading is done as per the ICA bylaws.

Meet with CCI

A delegation from ICA, headed by its President, Kimberlie Hanna, visited the CAI in India recently. The ICA delegation met the CAI team led by its President, Atul S Ganatra, and interacted on various cotton-related matters of interest to both trade bodies, including the proposal to organise ICA training programmes in India. The officials of both trade bodies discussed a proposal to organise ICA event and increase the member base of the global body in India.

The ICA delegation also met the officials of Cotton Corporation of India and a few leading Indian textile mills.

The ICA delegation consisted of its President Kimberlie Hanna, ICA Managing Director Bill Kingdon and Director Jagan Gopinath. They will also meet a few prominent textile mills in Coimbatore and Chandigarh before concluding their India visit.