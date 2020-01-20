Agri Business

Call Centre to advise farmers on group activities

Kottayam | Updated on January 20, 2020 Published on January 20, 2020

Our Correspondent

‘Farmer’s Information and Coordination for Existence (FAICE)’, a farmer group based at Koorali in Kottayam district is promoting activities such as rearing of buffaloes, pisciculture, apiculture, and value addition of farm produce to enable farmers earn extra income from rubber plantations.

To know more about the activities of this collective, rubber growers can contact the Rubber Board call centre on January 22 from 10 am to 1 pm. S Shaji, President of the Society, will answer the queries from the public. The call centre number is 0481 - 2576622.

According to a press release issued by the Rubber Board, information about the services of the Board and also technical advice on rubber can be sought from the call centre. The service is available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days.

