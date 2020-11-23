Agri Business

Call centre to answer queries on rubber products manufacturing

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on November 23, 2020 Published on November 23, 2020

Rubber Board on Monday urged those interested to know about the training programmes conducted by Rubber Training Institute on manufacturing to contact the Board’s call centre.

P Nishiath Rehiman, Subject Matter Specialist (Technology) will answer the questions on November 25 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The call centre number is 0481-2576622.

rubber industry
