Srinivasa Rao, Director, ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, Hyderabad, has emphasised the need for coordinated action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate severe climate impacts.

He pointed out that each sector contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. The 2015 Paris Agreement, which set a long-term goal of limiting the global temperature increase to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, ideally aiming for a limit of only 1.5°C to lessen climate impacts. To meet these targets, global greenhouse gas emissions must reach net zero.

Rao was inaugurating the 31st Swadeshi Science Congress organized by Swadeshi Science Movement, Kerala, in association with the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Kochi, here on Thursday.

He also highlighted India’s key role in the adoption of the Paris Agreement, describing how the country’s leadership helped secure international consensus. By ratifying the Agreement, India reinforces its commitment to environmental protection and climate justice.

He pointed out other urgent challenges, particularly waste management, with a focus on reducing plastic pollution. Rao called on every citizen to take part in climate action, stressing individual responsibility in reducing waste, preventing food loss, and supporting sustainable practices.

George Ninan, Director, CIFT, presided over the function. P. Raveendran, Vice Chancellor of Calicut University, was the Guest of Honour.