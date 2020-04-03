Call to exempt sales and service of farm equipment from lockdown

Farm machinery makers are seeking exemption from lockdown to run their sales and service centres to cater to the farmers’ requirement during the rabi harvest season. Crops such as wheat and gram are ready for harvest across North India.

The Centre has exempted farm inputs such as fertilisers, seeds and pesticides from the lockdown. Though the inter- and intra-State movement of farm machinery such as combines and harvesters are allowed, the implementation of the order is poor on the ground.

“We are urging the government to consider placing farm machinery in the exempt category and allow operations of sales and service centres,” said Shenu Agarwal, CEO of Escorts’ Farm Machinery business.

Farmers would need to get their tractors and other equipment repaired ahead of the harvest season. Any equipment purchased two years ago needs some repair or service. Moveover, equipment such as threshers, which are used only during the harvest season, needs maintenance service before use again. Also, some farmers would like to buy some new equipment or spares to carry out harvesting and subsequent sowing operations, Agarwal said.

Though States such as Haryana and Bihar have exempted farm machinery from the lockdown, sales and service centres are not allowed to function at the ground level, Agarwal said.