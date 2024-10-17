Marine scientists have emphasised the role of massive awareness initiatives for the conservation of critically endangered species, especially sawfishes and sharks. This was suggested at a Student-Scientist Interface held at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) to mark International Sawfish Day.

Sawfishes are on the verge of extinction due to habitat loss, plastic pollution, climate change and fishing gear entangling. CMFRI scientists underlined the importance of educating students about conservation to get a broader reach among stakeholders and the public.

They suggested avoiding or restricting gillnetting in natural habitats of sawfishes, releasing them caught in the fishing nets and adopting the best practice code of coastal development.

Sawfishes are elasmobranchs, meaning their skeleton is made of cartilage. They resemble sharks with a long narrow rostrum with sharp teeth on either side similar to a saw.

Hibi Eden MP said that the conservation of endangered species is crucial at a time when climate change is posing threat to ocean ecosystems. Promoting public awareness is vital to emphasise that everyone plays a part in conserving these species.

CMFRI Director Grinson George said that fishermen are aware of the protected status of sawfishes. However, increased outreach programmes and greater stakeholder involvement are still necessary to effectively safeguard the remaining sawfishes in India.

Shoba Joe Kizhakudan, Head of Finfish Fisheries Division said the main threat to sawfish is accidental capture, especially in trawl nets and gillnets. Sawfishes are associated with critical coastal habitat, and hence are vulnerable to fishing as well as human activities in the coastal areas.