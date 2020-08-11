Call to lift trawling ban in Kerala

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association has opposed the extended trawl ban in the State, saying it is benefitting their counterparts in Tamil Nadu who are registering good catches.
Citing safety issues related to the Covid-19 protocol and accelerated wind speeds in the seas, the Kerala Government has extended the trawling ban for an indefinite period even after its expiry on July 31; the ban was in place for 52 days.
Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, general secretary of the association, said that the period following the monsoon fishing ban is the most profitable for fishermen. From the money they make from the catch during this period, they try to square off their debts. However, in the present season, only Tamil Nadu’s fishermen have been benefiting, registering catches worth ₹20-25 lakh on each voyage.
Tamil Nadu’s fishermen are venturing into the sea and their boats engaging in fishing activities even in the coastal waters of Kerala, he alleged. At the same time, he said, fishermen in Kerala are denied the opportunity in the name of safety.
As fishermen in the State are deprived of their chances of fishing during August and September, more than two lakh people in the coastal belt are directly dragged into poverty, he said.
The threatened wind speed in the sea is morphia for fishermen of both Kerala and Tamil Nadu, who consider it a blessing in disguise.
Considering the prevailing circumstances, the association has requested the Chief Minister to lift the ban on fishing and allow them to start fishing activity at the earliest.
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...