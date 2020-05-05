Campco purchases to be normal from May 6

Digital divide will hurt girls
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd will bring normalcy in the purchase of arecanut and pepper from May 6.
SR Satishchandra, President of Campco, said that the cooperative will be moving towards normalcy in purchases as lockdown restrictions have been relaxed to a certain extent.
There will be regular purchases of white variety of arecanut at all branches of the cooperative on all days from May 6. Till now, the cooperative was procuring arecanut in select branches three times a week. There will be no restriction on the limit of purchase also.
He said the cooperative will begin the purchase of red variety at all regions from May 11.
Campco will also start the purchase of black pepper in its branches in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in Karnataka, and in Kerala centres from May 11, he said.
