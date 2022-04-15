Campco reiterates demand to bring down GST on arecanut

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has reiterated its demand for reducing GST on arecanut to ensure better environment for arecanut cooperatives to compete in the market.

Kishore Kumar Kodgi, President of Campco, told Business Line that Union Minister of State fot Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had recently stated in the Lok Sabha that only around 15 per cent of arecanut is traded by cooperatives such as Campco, Mangaluru, Totgar’s Cooperative Sales Society (TSS), Sirsi, MAMCOS Ltd, Shimoga, TUMCOS, Channagiri, etc. The Minister had stated that around 85 per cent of arecanut is traded by private traders.

Referring to this, Kodgi said only cooperatives remit 100 per cent GST to the Government. The cooperatives are not in a position to provide justice to the farmers as they have only 15 per cent exposure in the entire arecanut market.

He requested to the government that GST on arecanut be reduced from 5 per cent to 2 per cent to ensure maximum compliance by all those involved in the arecanut market.

Stating that a significant portion of private traders evade tax, he said it is affecting the cooperative sector and farmers. Apart from this, both Union and State governments are losing revenue.

At a time when organised markets such as the cooperative sector have paid more than hundreds of crore as GST since its implementation, the amount due from the other players in the market can be huge, he said.

Improve mechanism

Recently, Pankaj Chaudhary had had said the consolidated value for all supplies put together are captured in the return GSTR-3B but the data is not captured HSN (Harmonized System of Nomenclature) code-wise. “Consequently, information in the format of HSN code is not available with GSTN,” the minister had stated. This made it difficult to ascertain total revenue generated by the arecanut sector.

Kodgi stressed the need to introduce a proper mechanism to get detailed information on tax collection from arecanut sector.

The Campco President said tax-related matters and many other issues have been brought to the notice of the Karnataka Chief Minister SR Bommai during his recent visit to Mangaluru.