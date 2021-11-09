Campco rejects MP’s reported objection to arecanut

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has strongly criticised the reported statement of Nishikant Dubey, BJP Member of Parliament from Godda in Jharkhand, on arecanut.
A section of the media had quoted a recent letter from Dubey in which he had reportedly asked the Prime Minister to prohibit the human consumption of betel nut (arecanut) since it “caused diseases like cancer”.
A Kishore Kumar Kodgi, President of Campco, termed the MP’s claims as shocking and made without any scientific evidence. “His statement is not only misleading but also hurts the sentiments of arecanut farmers,” he said.
Time and again it has been proved that arecanut alone is not carcinogenic. Recent research by competent institutes, domestic as well as international, have shown positive results, he said.
Volume hits 6-week low at Coonoor post-diwali auctions
Quoting a 1974 research from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Kodgi said scientists had reported that arecanut cures cancer. This had been substantiated by scientists at the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, US. In China, more than 30 medicines are prepared using arecanut, he stated.
Call for more studies
He said Campco had already initiated research studies on arecanut through reputed international institutes. He said arecanut is classified as ‘food’ within Section 2 (v) of the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act.
KUFOS signs MoU with CWRDM on research collaboration
The Campco president said arecanut has several medicinal properties for humans and livestock. Enjoying a significant place in religious, social and cultural spheres, arecanut’s use in ayurvedic medicine dates back to the ancient Sanskrit text ‘Charaka Samhita’, he said.
Kodgi urged the Prime Minister to direct officials concerned to conduct a thorough scientific study on the health benefits of arecanut. This would sustain the morale of farmers, he said.
‘Harmful additives’
P Chowdappa, chairperson of the technical committee of the arecanut taskforce constituted by the Karnataka government and former director of the Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), recently told BusinessLine that there was no evidence to show arecanut was carcinogenic.
“What we (arecanut taskforce) are demanding now is that, rather than unnecessarily blaming arecanut as carcinogenic, let researches be done at different institutes in the country. Let them prove it with studies,” he had stated.
Chowdappa — who has edited a book titled Arecanut — said almost 60 million people are dependent on arecanut for their livelihood. People have been using it in villages for centuries. When ‘gutkha’ and ‘paan masala’ entered the market, manufacturers began adding many additives, including tobacco, and these had a negative impact on human health, he said.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...