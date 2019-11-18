Cane crushing operations delayed in Maharashtra

The cane crushing operations in over 100 sugar mills in the Kolhapur region, Maharashtra has been delayed due to strong protest by the farmers of the political outfit, Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana (SSS).

Last week one of the mills, which had begun the crushing operations by using poor quality sugarcane, was shut after massive protests.

The outfit led by Raju Shetti has been demanding higher compensation per tonnes from the sugar mills. The bonus would be over and above Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of Rs 2,750 per tonnes fixed by the Centre in July.

A final breakthrough might happen on November 23 at farmers' Oosh Parishad (Sugarcane Conference), which is an annual meet of the sugarcane growing farmers in Maharashtra.

Sugar Commissioner of Maharashtra, Shekhar Gaikwad in a brief telephonic interaction with BusinessLine said that the crushing operations of the sugar mills are expected to commence by November 25. The State Government has taken a view that over and about the FRP, the farmers must also receive interests on the delayed payments of the previous years.