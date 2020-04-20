Cane crushing season in Maharashtra comes to halt as migrant workers move to hometowns

The sugarcane crushing season in Maharashtra is almost halted with cane cutters returning to their hometowns. As on April 15, the mills in the State have produced 60.12 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar compared to 106.71 lt produced last year in the same period. This is almost 46.6 lt less than last year, according to the Indian Sugar Mill Association (ISMA).

Over 1,31,000 cane cutters from Beed and Ahmednagar districts, who are in the sugar belt of the State, are on the way back to their hometowns after the State government decided to let them go.

Now, 136 mills have closed their crushing operations in the State and only 10 sugar mills are operating. On the corresponding date in last season, six mills were in operation in the State which went on to add 0.49 lt of sugar production last year, according to ISMA.

The State government is yet to review the status of cane crushing and the standing crop.

Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said that the State government has issued guidelines for sugarcane cutters who are returning home. They will undergo medical tests and will be quarantined as per the guidelines issued by the government.

Meanwhile, ISMA has stated that sugar sales/dispatches have got affected due to the countrywide lockdown and consequent closure of restaurants, malls, movie halls. This, in turn, has impacted the demand for sugar-sweetened products like ice cream, beverages, juices, confectioneries, sweets.

“It is generally expected that the domestic pipeline, which usually holds 10-15 lakh tonnes of sugar, has dried up during the lockdown when sugar in the pipeline got used up. Hence, as soon as the lockdown is lifted, there can be an increase in sugar demand, especially from the bulk consumers when their operations start resuming,” ISMA said in a press release.