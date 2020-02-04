Cardamom afternoon auctions called off due to lower arrivals

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Lower arrivals continue to witness cardamom auctions, forcing the auctioneers to cancel the sale in the afternoon session at Puttady.
The lower arrivals is an indication that the current harvest is almost over and the emerging situation may lead to scarcity of the capsules resulting in gradual increase in prices, traders said. The quantity offered in the morning session was only 23 tonnes and the auctioneers KCPMC expressed the hope that the market is likely to be stable. The market according to traders has been witnessing a very slow demand as there was no sales happening across the trade centres in upcountry markets.
There was low buyer participation and most of them are not coming forward for purchase. The upcountry buyers are reluctant to enter the primary markets. Traders attributed the trend to high-priced inventory both at the primary trade centres and consuming markets, forcing buyers to abstain from the market. A revival is expected only after the Delhi polls which would perk up the upcountry demand. Delhi is considered as a major hub for cardamom sales where it was distributed to many North Indian consuming markets, traders added.
Being the fag end of the harvest season, traders also worried over the availability of inferior quality capsules from the plantations.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that most active cardamom March futures fell by 1.14 per cent or Rs 42.7 to Rs 3675.4 when closed on Monday. The March futures price is showing some weakness on the daily chart.
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
Start-up has developed a ‘school-in-a-box’ solution to improve learning outcomes
PetKonnect offers facilities from bloodbank to animal ambulance
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...