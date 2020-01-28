Cardamom auctions continue to witness lower arrivals as the total quantity offered in the two trading session at Bodinayakanur was only 41 tonnes.

However, traders are of the view that limited arrivals will provide stability in the market and boost the prices, just like in yesterday’s auction -- which reported ₹100 increase across all categories. Hence, low arrival coupled with humid climate prevailing in the growing tracts will be positive factor to boost the sentiments.

But the only negative factor which is currently affecting the market is a cash crunch, traders said. With the market stabilization, traders can expect good deals that would generate a steady flow of sales and thus improve liquidity.

The total quantity offered in the morning session was only nine tonnes and the auctioneer was Cardamom Growers Federation. In the afternoon trade, the quantity on offer made by the auctioneers Kerala Cardamom Processors and Marketing Company (KCPMC) was 32 tonnes.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Market said that the most active cardamom March futures gained by 0.68 per cent or ₹26.8 to ₹3,911 when closed on Monday. The March futures price is showing some recovery on the daily chart.