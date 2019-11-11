Cardamom auctions: Good arrivals to arrest upward price trend

A consistent arrival in the last one week is likely to have a temporary impact on the upward price trend in cardamom auctions.

Traders attribute the current volatility in arrivals as the reason for a declining trend in prices, with the average price closing at ₹2,540 per kg last week. The accepted price tag in the auction market is ₹2,500 per kg and breaching this mark may affect the sentiments.

S.B.Prabhakar, cardamom planter, Pambadampara Estate said that prices had moved up by around ₹ 400 per kg in the last 10 days and the average earlier this week was ₹2,700 per kg. Prices have since come down to ₹2,550 per kg. The increase in auction arrivals to 420 tonnes last week has depressed prices.

However, the arrivals this week have started slowly moving up. Peak picking is taking place in most plantations. “We expect prices to be around ₹2,500 to 2,900 November”, he said.

The rains during the last three days also contributed to reversal in sentiment and fall in prices. More rains are required in November to get late crop into next year. The price will directly depend on the auction arrivals. Also, Guatemala cardamom picking is late. It has just commenced and they are expecting a smaller crop this year. Prices of Guatemalan cardamom are around $27 per kg or ₹2,000 per kg. This will help keep Indian prices buoyant, he said.

Meanwhile, the quantity on offer at Bodinayakanur auctions on Monday stood at more than 57 tonnes. In the morning auctions to be conducted by VGCPC was 21 tonnes. In the afternoon trade, the quantity on offer was 35 tonnes and the auctions will be carried out by ITCPC.

According to trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets, the November futures price is showing some weakness on daily chart.

Pepper trade

Pepper trade in Kochi is yet start, despite the 21 tonnes being arrived.

According to traders, sellers are demanding ₹330 per kg for their, while buyers are looking at ₹310 and ₹320 per kg depending on quality.