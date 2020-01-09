Cardamom auctions witness active trade participation

Cardamom prices is likely to be steady on Thursday as there was active participation from all the stakeholders in the trade at Spices Park in Puttady.

According to traders, the higher price realization in the last few days has ensured the participation of all including upcountry buyers and exporters. The quality arrivals seem to have prompted participation of all, as the two auctioneers will always ensure quality capsules in their trading transactions. The market is expected to be strong and steady especially with the ensuing Pongal festival demand.

However, traders say that the arrivals would be lower as the market is entering the end of the season and any further trade would be possible with current stock. It is going to be a lean period in the next three months until the fresh crop hit the market in May, they said.

The total quantity on offer in today’s auction was 100 tonnes. In the morning session, the total quantity offered was 85 tonnes and the auctioneers was South Indian Green Cardamom Company Ltd. In the evening trade, the auctioneers GreeHouse Cardamom offered 15 tonnes.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that the most active cardamom February futures fell by 0.2 per cent or Rs.81 to Rs.3,908.20 when closed on Wednesday. The February futures price is showing some corrections on the daily chart.