Cardamom prices drop at auctions on subdued buying

Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush people mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
In the absence of active buying support from upcountry buyers, cardamom prices dropped by ₹80 per kg across all categories at the auctions at Spices Park in Puttady on Tuesday.
Traders said demand from the North was weak because of negative sentiments over the upcoming Assembly elections in New Delhi, liquidity crunch, and the cold weather conditions.
After Bodinayakanur, which is a primary trade centre for cardamom, Delhi happens to be the most potential wholesale market and the capital city caters to the cardamom demand of the North Indian States. Any negative sentiments in Delhi market will affect the entire supply chain in North India. Traders pointed out that 60 per cent of the Indian cardamom trade is going to Delhi and surrounding areas.
Traders pointed out that the tightening of security in New Delhi and surrounding areas for the Republic Day celebrations has also affected inter-State transport movement, which is also a factor for slow movement of cargo in the upcountry markets.
Arrivals today were also lower at 55.6 tonnes with a combined average price of ₹3,676 per kg.
In the morning session, the auctioneers KCPMC has offered 45.7 tonnes of 197 lots, in which 45.1 tonnes realised an average price of ₹3,664.52. The highest price quoted for selected lots was ₹4,032 per kg. In the evening session, the auctioneers Cardamom Growers Federation offered 9.8 tonnes of 73 lots in which 7.6 realised an average price of ₹3,687.81 per kg. The highest price quoted for selected lots was ₹4,132 per kg.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said the most active cardamom futures fell by 2.56 per cent or ₹101 to ₹3,850 when last traded on Tuesday.
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush people mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
The services offered by Vistara in its premium economy cabin compare well with those of more established ...
There's a lot of hard work behind that cheery namaste or 'welcome aboard' that the cabin crew greet us with.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Point-of-sale (PoS) insurance is a ‘simple’ insurance product whose benefits are predefined and disclosed at ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...