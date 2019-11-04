Cardamom prices witness upward trend of Rs 100/kg

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Cardamom market was very strong on Monday with the average prices realising an upward trend of Rs 100 per kg in the auctions conducted at Spices Park at Puttady.
The market, according to traders, has been witnessing the rising price trend in the last few days on account of low arrivals, better buyer participation and quality arrivals. This positive trend is likely to continue and traders are expecting more buyer participation especially from upcountry markets, as the lean period on account of Diwali in North India was over.
Read more: Cardamom auctions: Low arrivals expected to lift prices
The dry weather in the main growing regions continue to support the bullish sentiments. Moreover the presence of renowned auctioneers on Monday is also evident in the realisation of higher average prices in the auctions.
In the morning auctions conducted by ITCPC Ltd, the entire quantity of 21 tonnes on offer got sold. The average price realised was Rs 2,672 per kg. There were 143 lots and a particular lot garnered a maximum price of Rs 2,902 per kg.
The average price realised in the afternoon auction conducted by VGCPC Ltd was Rs 2,694 per kg. Of the 17 tonnes arrived for auction, more than 16 tonnes got sold. There were 90 lots and a particular lot received a maximum price of Rs 2,780 per kg.
According to trade analysts, cardamom futures rose by Rs 75 on Monday at Rs 2,582 per kg.
The pepper trade in Kochi was up by Re 1 per kg, realising an average price of Rs 299 per kg for un-garbled varieties.
Kishore Shamji of the Kochi based Kishor Spices said that the quantity traded was 35 tonnes and of this majority was Sri Lankan pepper. Most of this imported pepper was traded at Rs 300-310 per kg, which is also available in the upcountry markets of Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Chennai.
The trade on Monday was mostly to Tamil Nadu based inter-state dealers who have committed to become end users. Of the total 35 tonnes on offer, there were limited quantities from the plains.
As the concern of RCEP has started waning, there is a positive trend in the market. There was a fear in the market as RCEP would enable flow of Vietnam pepper in the market in bulk quantities, Shamji said.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
A strong break above ₹3,200 will strengthen the bullish momentum
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism