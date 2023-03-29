Carnot Technologies, an agri AI-IoT platform backed by Mahindra and Mahindra, has partnered with Avanti Finance to venture into agri-fintech.

Carnot has launched a working capital credit access facility that leverages IoT data and other tech capabilities and resources.

Carnot currently works with more than 26,000 rental entrepreneurs (REs) in rural India who are facilitating farm mechanisation. The tractor rental business is seasonal and the REs’ capital investment is at risk due to delayed payment by farmers. The REs rely heavily on informal sources of lending and their savings for business operations.

Carnot and Avanti have jointly launched a product that can help REs manage their business operations and improve their working capital requirements, the company said in a statement.

With an AI-enabled IoT kit connected to tractors, REs use a mobile-based application to track in real time their assets, exact acreages of work done, fuel status, and acounting solutions. The data infrastructure model will enable new ways to underwrite customers, allowing them to access tailored credit solutions based on their cash flow, the company said.

“Carnot’s vision is to build products and solutions to help Bharat’s rental entrepreneurs succeed. Easy access to financing solutions is central to their livelihood, which is highly seasonal in nature. Our partnership with Avanti Finance is a perfect example of how agri-tech companies can work with lenders and deliver first-of-its-kind innovative solutions,” said Pushkar Limaye, CTO and Co-founder of Carnot Technologies.

“We at Avanti are excited about this partnership with Carnot. Together we will be able to further serve customers in the agri value chain including farm implements. In line with our mission of supporting livelihoods and inclusion, this partnership will enable credit access to farmers by involving all stakeholders in the ecosystem. This will be possible by combining Avanti’s platform with Carnot’s on-ground technological solutions,” says Sunil Kumar Tadepalli, Chief of Partnerships, Avanti Finance.