Global agri equipment-maker Case IH, a brand of CNH Industrial, has announced a harvester operator training programme under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

The “Unnat Kaushal-Sugarcane Harvester Operator Training” has been introduced in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Baramati, Maharashtra for sugarcane harvester operators from all over India.

The project aims to encourage sustainable sugarcane farming by training sugarcane farmers on the optimal use of harvesting equipment to improve overall efficiency and maximize machine uptime.

Employability skills

The initial batch had 150 farmers from villages of Baramati, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli districts. The five-day training programme is set to educate 300 operators between 18 and 35 years of age with minimum education qualification. The programme is geared towards providing them with employability skills and bridging the gap for a skilled workforce in the industry.

Sandeep Gupta, Agriculture India Sales and Development Leader, CNH Industrial said, “With the Unnat Kaushal programme, we aim to equip the sugarcane harvester operators with the necessary skills and knowledge. This initiative will enable the farmers to operate the equipment efficiently leading to increased productivity, minimized costs and ultimately, a sustainable farming system. We hope to impact many more farmers in the region through this initiative.”

Last year, as a part of their various CSR initiatives, the company has trained 600 farmers in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on topics such as financial literacy, farm mechanisation, biomass management and State agricultural subsidies.