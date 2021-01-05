Cattle feed makers get more time to adhere to BIS norms

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has given an extension of six months to cattle feed manufacturers for compliance with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms.
The enforcement date of compliance with these norms has now been extended till July 1.
The food safety authority said it took this decision after getting representations seeking more time for compliance of these norms on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Under these norms, commercial feed materials meant for meat and milk producing animals will need to be in compliance with BIS standards and require BIS certification.
The commercial cattle feed products will also need to carry BIS certification mark from July 1.
The food safety authority had earlier raised concerns about animal feed and fodder as a major source of contaminants of food of animal origin and hence felt regulatory control to ensure quality and safety of animal feed and silage is required.
Last week, FSSAI had also decided to give a six-month extension till July 1 to packaged drinking water companies to comply with norms regarding limits of minerals such as calcium and magnesium.
