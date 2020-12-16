CCEA approves ₹3,500-crore assistance for sugarcane farmers

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved assistance of about ₹3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers (Ganna Kisan) in a meeting on Wednesday.
“This decision will benefit 5 crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents, as well as the 5 lakh workers employed in the sugar mills and related ancillary activities,” according to an official release circulated by the government.
The subsidy aims at covering expenses on marketing costs including handling, upgrading and other processing costs and costs of international and internal transport and freight charges on export of up to 60 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar limited to Maximum Admissible Export Quota (MAEQ) allocated to sugar mills for sugar season 2020-21, the release added.
While the World Trade Organisation has banned most forms of farm export subsidies, developing countries like India are allowed to provide subsidies for marketing and transport till 2023.
The government is facilitating the evacuation of surplus sugar stock that has been piling up as farmers are not getting their dues from the sugar mill owners who buy their sugar cane.
“This will enable payment of dues of the sugarcane farmers. Government will incur about ₹3,500 crore for this purpose, and this assistance would be directly credited into farmers’ accounts on behalf of sugar mills against cane price dues and subsequent balance, if any, would be credited to mills’ account,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, welcoming the decision, the sugar industry feels that export target of 6 million tonnes could be achieved during 2020-21.
“The sugar industry welcomes the much awaited decision on the sugar export programme for 2020-21 sugar season. At the current world prices and even if there is a small correction therein, sugar exports from India will be viable with the export subsidy of ₹6,000 per tonne. The subsidy amount is lower than last year but considering that the world sugar prices are higher as compared to what they were at the same period in the last season, the industry is confident to perform well again in 2020-21,” said Abinash Verma, Director-General, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), in a statement.
“Even though 2.5 months of the current season is over, considering that several large importing countries have been enquiring about Indian sugar and also considering that the drop in sugar production from Thailand gives an opportunity for India to export to their traditional markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, etc., the Indian sugar industry should be able to fulfil the target of 6 million tonnes of sugar exports in 2020-21. This will help reduce the sugar stocks and from an opening balance of 10.7 million tonnes as on October 1, 2020, we should be able to reduce carry forward into the next season to 9.6 million tonnes. The 6 million tonnes would give the industry ₹18,000 crore from exports and subsidy, which will help reduce cane price arrears. The other good news of budgetary allocation of ₹5,300 crore for past subsidies will further help the sugar mills to clear their cane price arrears,” Verma said.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...