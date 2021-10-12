CCEA approves subsidy rates for P&K fertilisers

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Phosphatic & Potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the year 2021-22 (from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) with net subsidy of ₹28,655 crore for Rabi 2021-22.
The approved rates are ₹18.789 per kg for Nitrogen, ₹45.323 per kg for Phosphorous ₹10.116 per kg for Potash, ₹2.374 per kg for Sulphur, per an official release issued following the CCEA meeting on Tuesday.
A special one-time package for additional subsidy on DAP at the tentative additional cost of ₹5,716 crore and three most consumed NPKs grade at the tentative cost of ₹837 crore was also approved, increasing the total subsidy required to ₹35,115 crore, the release added.
The CCEA also approved the inclusion of Potash derived from molasses (0:0:14.5:0) under the NBS scheme.
The decision on P&K fertilisers will enable its smooth availability to the farmers during Rabi Season 2021-22 at the subsidised/affordable prices of fertilizers and support the agricultural sector by continuing the present subsidy levels and giving special packages of additional subsidy for DAP and three mostly consumed NPK grades, the release said.
