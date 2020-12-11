CCPA asks FSSAI to probe honey adulteration issue

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), following a preliminary examination, has asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to take appropriate action in the honey adulteration issue raised by the New Delhi-based Centre of Science and Environment and promised to extend all cooperation in the investigation.

Stinging facts

Recently, an investigation carried out by CSE reportedly found that 10 out of 13 major and minor brands were spiked with sugar syrup beyond permissible limits. It also said that the stringent testing standards set for honey exported from the country were not available for honey used in the domestic market.