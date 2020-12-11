Agri Business

CCPA asks FSSAI to probe honey adulteration issue

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 11, 2020 Published on December 11, 2020

10 out of 13 brands spiked with sugar syrup beyond permissible limits

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), following a preliminary examination, has asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to take appropriate action in the honey adulteration issue raised by the New Delhi-based Centre of Science and Environment and promised to extend all cooperation in the investigation.

Stinging facts

Recently, an investigation carried out by CSE reportedly found that 10 out of 13 major and minor brands were spiked with sugar syrup beyond permissible limits. It also said that the stringent testing standards set for honey exported from the country were not available for honey used in the domestic market.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 11, 2020
FSSAI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.