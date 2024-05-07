CEF Group has launched a ‘city forest’ project in Ghaziabad under its ‘Urban Farmer’ initiative. This project, in collaboration with the Ghaziabad Development Authority and supported by IOCL, aims to establish a two-acre green space within two years, utilising the Miyawaki technique.

A media statement said the technology reduces the forest development timeline from five to two years. Key highlights of the project include land allocation by Ghaziabad Development Authority, ensuring optimal impact and accessibility for the community. Besides, the support from IOCL exemplifies a shared vision for a greener, more sustainable urban environment, it said.

Enriching landscape

Maninder Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CEF Group, said in the statement: “The city forest project embodies our collective commitment to sustainable practices and environmental well-being. Through Urban Farmer, we’re not just creating gardens, we’re building boutique forests that enrich urban landscapes and foster a deeper connection with nature.”

The statement added that the Urban Farmer initiative’s commitment to biodiversity is underscored by the plantation of 25,000 saplings of native tree species using the Miyawaki technique. In addition, a two-year maintenance plan ensures the sustained health and vitality of the city forest, it added.

