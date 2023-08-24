The CEF Group, an energy solutions company with a vast portfolio and solutions expertise, has announced expansion plans for its ‘urban farming’ initiative. The group is gearing up to onboard and train 5,000 skilled gardeners to foster employment opportunities, promote environmental sustainability, and ensure community well-being, according to a media statement by the company.

It said that comprehensive training modules are meticulously designed to empower these gardeners with modern, sustainable farming practices, thereby cultivating a new wave of green entrepreneurs.

Also Read: CEF Group treats 2 lt of wastes so far

Urban Farmer

Since its inception in April 2022, the ‘Urban Farmer’ initiative has gained traction in around 250 households across Delhi NCR. It encompasses a wide range of areas, including kitchen gardens, green spaces on balconies, rooftop plots, and even farmhouses.

The objectives of the initiative encompass enhancing air and food quality, fostering environmental awareness, advocating improved health and wellness, and stimulating economic growth through the creation of both full-time and part-time employment opportunities, it said.

Bridge the gap

Quoting Maninder Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CEF Group, the statement said that CEF group is committed to promoting sustainability practices through environmental conservation. “We consistently explore innovative avenues to make a positive impact on the world. With the extension of our Urban Farming Initiative, we aim to minimise carbon emissions, enhance biodiversity, and contribute positively to the ecosystem.

Also Read: CEF Group to help turn Dal Lake waste into organic manure for Kashmiri farmers

“Our immediate objective entails engaging 15,000 households during the initial year of this expansion. Additionally, our plan involves training and employing 5,000 gardeners, which will help bridge the gap in skilled horticulturists within the Delhi-NCR and other metropolitan regions,” Singh said.

These gardeners will also serve as advocates for green practices, fostering community engagement and spreading awareness about the benefits of urban farming. CEF Group’s expansion plan promises several advantages – from improved air quality to socio-economic benefits through local employment, skill development, and strengthened community bonds, he said.