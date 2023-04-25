CEF Group, one of the leading companies driving efficient waste management and green growth, has treated over 2 lakh tonnes (lt) of waste so far.

The company plans to triple the treatment of wastes by the end of next year through superlative waste management methods including automated and mechanical segregation followed by manual segregation, a company statement said on Tuesday.

CEF Group is managing tonnes of waste produced in the country. It treats organic waste and converts it into bio-CNG through anaerobic or aerobic digestion. “CEF’s waste-to-energy process is uniquely articulated in order to provide maximum waste management with minimum harm to the environment,” said Maninder Singh , CEO, CEF Group.

He said a three-pronged strategy of minimising the use of plastic in any form, avoiding littering organic or inorganic waste and ensuring waste collection from organised waste collection agencies at home can reform waste management.

