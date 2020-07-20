Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute adjudged the best research institute under ICAR

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has been adjudged as the best research institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

CMFRI won the Sardar Patel Outstanding ICAR institutions award, the highest award of the ICAR with a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, in the category of the large institutions. This is in recognition of CMFRI’s excellent performance in marine fisheries research during the 2014-19 period.

This is the second time CMFRI has bagged this prestigious award.

Cutting edge research

Various cutting edge research activities including development of mariculture technologies such as open sea cage fish farming, seaweed farming, integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA) and breeding and seed production technologies for marine food fish and ornamental fishes, which were aimed at enhancing incomes of fishermen, helped CMFRI in achieving the highest ranking among more than 110 agricultural and allied research institutes in the country.

CMFRI’s efforts on preparing a range of policy guidelines, including the work on minimum legal size (MLS), National Policy on Mariculture and ecosystem-based management towards sustainable utilisation of marine fisheries resources were well appreciated.

Its research initiatives in developing nutraceutical products from marine organisms to treat type 2 diabetes, arthritis, obesity, thyroid and hypertension also played a major role in its winning the award.

In addition, the institute exhibited leadership in winning several externally funded research projects such as the National Brood bank for Cobia and Silver pompano and a Centre of Excellence and Innovation funded by the DBT. The institute also obtained many patents during the period.

