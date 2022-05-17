Centre allows export of wheat registered with Customs on or before May 13

In a slight relaxation to its wheat export ban order issued last week, the Centre has decided to allow exports of consignments handed over to Customs for examination and registered into their systems on or prior to May 13.

The government has also allowed a wheat consignment headed for Egypt, which was already under loading at the Kandla port in Gujarat, according to a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday.

“This followed a request by the Egyptian government to permit the wheat cargo being loaded at the Kandla port,” it said.

Mera International India Pvt Ltd, the company engaged for export of wheat to Egypt, had given a representation for completion of loading of 61,500 tonne of wheat of which 44,340 tonne of wheat had already been loaded and only 17,160 tonne was left to be loaded, the statement pointed out.

The government decided to permit the full consignment of 61,500 tonne and allowed it to sail from Kandla to Egypt, it added.

India restricted wheat exports to manage the overall food security situation in India and to support the needs of neighbouring and vulnerable countries that are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies, the release said.

According to the export ban order, the restriction would not apply in cases where prior commitments have been made by private trade through Letter of Credit as well as in situations where permission are granted by the Centre to other countries to meet their food security needs and on the requests of their governments.