Agri Business

Centre buys paddy worth ₹1.23-lakh cr so far this season

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 20, 2021 Published on February 20, 2021

Procurement up by 16% benefiting 94 lakh farmers

The Centre has procured 651.07 lakh tonnes of paddy worth nearly ₹1.23-lakh crore so far in this kharif marketing season at the minimum support price (MSP) amid farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders against three new farm laws.

“In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, the Government continues to procure kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers as per existing MSP Schemes, as was done in previous seasons,” the Food Ministry said in a statement.

The Centre has procured 651.07 lakh tonnes (lt) of paddy till February 19 — up 15.91 per cent from 561.67 lt in the corresponding period of the previous season.

“About 93.93 lakh farmers have already been benefited from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of ₹1,22,922.58 crore,” the Ministry said.

Of the total purchase of 651.07 lt, Punjab alone contributed 202.82 lt, which is 31.15 per cent of the total procurement.

minimum support price
foodgrains
procurement
