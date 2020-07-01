Centre extends crop insurance deadline for Karnataka

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
The Agriculture Ministry has extended the enrolment deadline for crops such as pepper and arecanut among others in Karnataka to July 10 under the restructured weather based crop insurance scheme (RWBCIS).
Earlier, June 30 was the last day for growers of horticulture crops such as grapes, pomegranates, cauliflower, betelvine and ginger among others to take the insurance cover, for which enrolments had begun on June 26.
Since the registration window for enrolment was too short for the farmers, the State had requested the Agriculture Ministry to extend deadline.
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...