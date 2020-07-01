Agri Business

Centre extends crop insurance deadline for Karnataka

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on July 01, 2020 Published on July 01, 2020

The Agriculture Ministry has extended the enrolment deadline for crops such as pepper and arecanut among others in Karnataka to July 10 under the restructured weather based crop insurance scheme (RWBCIS).

Earlier, June 30 was the last day for growers of horticulture crops such as grapes, pomegranates, cauliflower, betelvine and ginger among others to take the insurance cover, for which enrolments had begun on June 26.

Since the registration window for enrolment was too short for the farmers, the State had requested the Agriculture Ministry to extend deadline.

