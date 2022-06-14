Centre issues 19,000 tonnes of additional sugar export quota

The Food Ministry on Tuesday issued export permits of 13,526 tonnes to two firms – Sahkarmaharshi Bhausaheb Thorat Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana and HRMM Agro Overseas – over and above 10 lakh tonnes (lt) issued on May 5 after finding these companies are eligible for the quota since their applications were received by email within the cut-off time.

In separate notifications, the Ministry has issued export release order (ERO) of 10,133 tonnes to Sahkarmaharshi Bhausaheb Thorat Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana and 3,393 tonnes to HRMM Agro Overseas.

Besides, the government has also permitted export of 5,000 tonnes of sugar to Gianna Agro under government-to-government programme for Sri Lanka and 520 tonnes to Hari & Co International for the Maldives.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, in July 2021, had allowed export of specified quantities of various commodities including sugar under bilateral agreement between India and Maldives for three years until 2023-24. The current restriction on sugar export, therefore, does not apply to shipments for Maldives.

Similarly, as India has extended $1 billion credit facility to Sri Lanka for import of various and under that facility contract for export of sugar between Gianna Agro (of India) and RA Cereals (importer from Sri Lanka) has been registered with High Commission of India in Colombo.

Single window system

Meanwhile, Food Ministry has convened a meeting with industry bodies – All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) and Indian Sugar Exim Corporation (ISEC) — on Wednesday to discuss issues related to exports.

A total of 62 exporters and sugar mills had submitted 326 applications (separately for different quantity) on the National Single Window System seeking permits worth 23 lt. After perusing these applications, the Food Ministry approved 1 mt and asked them to export the sugar within 90 days. The allottees of export release order (RO) quota will have to submit a progress report to the Directorate of Sugar on a weekly basis.

The government on May 24 announced that sugar (raw, refined and white sugar) exports from June 1 would be allowed only through permits and fixed a maximum quantity of 100 lt for this season (October-September). The order, issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will be valid until October 31.