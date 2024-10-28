Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday launched a mobile application — FCI Grievance Redressal System (FCI GRS) — for rice millers, which is one more step in enhancing transparency and accountability as per the stakeholders’ satisfaction.

The mobile application will facilitate rice millers in addressing their grievances with the FCI efficiently and transparently, the Food Ministry said in a statement after its release. “The FCI GRS Application is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to harness technology for good governance. This mobile application is available for download on Google Play Store for Android users.” it said.

Aimed at improving responsiveness and accountability by providing rice millers with a convenient platform to lodge complaints, FCI GRS will be helpful to monitor the status of the complaint as the government targets to resolve the concern in three days.

Millers will receive responses on their mobile devices in end-to-end digitised manner after the complaint is made through the app, officials said.

No limits to lodge grievances

“Millers can easily register their grievances on their mobile through a user-friendly interface, simplifying communication with FCI. They have to register only once and thereafter any number of grievances can be lodged wherein each grievance will have a Unique Grievance ID,” the ministry said.

Explaining the details, an official said that once a grievance is received, it will be automatically assigned to the concerned nodal officer within FCI. The app allows the nodal officer to either get the grievance investigated by the Quick Response Team or get feedback from the concerned division, he said.

FCI has ensured that there will be real-time investigation regarding the grievance by geo-fencing the field visit (to the site) by the QRT team.

The Centre hopes that through a robust grievance redressal mechanism for the rice millers, FCI GRS will help agencies to improve service standards in procurement operation.