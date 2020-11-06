Centre of Excellence for Vegetable and Flowers comes up at Wayanad

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Vegetable and Flowers at the Regional Agricultural Research Station, Ambalavayal under Kerala Agricultural University in Wayanad.
He said the centre, with technology support from the Netherlands government, is poised to usher in a new era in the agricultural development of the State through commercial vegetables and floriculture.
The project is being implemented jointly by the Agriculture Department, State Horticultural Mission and the Kerala Agricultural University at a total cost of ₹13 crore. The Mission for integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) will provide ₹7 crore for the project. The remaining ₹6 crore will be funded by the Kerala Government under Rebuild Kerala Initiative. The project will have technical support of the Government of Netherlands under the Indo-Dutch joint action plan.
The centre will the repository of the best-in-class Netherlands technology in the area of hi-tech poly house cultivation and precision farming which will be suitably modified to adapt to the agro climatic requirements of Wayanad. It will be the demonstration centre for hi–tech commercial vegetable cultivation and cut flower production for the State.
It will also be the State-level demonstration centre for open precision farming for cultivation and seed production of seasonal flowers and vegetables. The centre also aims at setting up a post-harvest technology centre for handling of vegetable and flowers. Facilities for storage and marketing of produce will be extended to the farmers to augment the income of growers.
The hi-tech poly-house nurseries at the centre will ensure large-scale production and supply of quality seeds and transplants to growers. Advanced facilities for post-harvest handling, storage and marketing of produce will be showcased at the centre. A Tissue Culture Laboratory has also been made operational as part of the project for the production and supply of quality planting materials. The centre will also offer regular training programmes for agri-preneurs, farmers and extension officers, officials said.
