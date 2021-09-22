Centre plans mechanism to compensate fertiliser firms for higher production costs

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Union Fertiliser Ministry will work out a mechanism to compensate the industry for the higher cost of production it will incur to produce fertilisers without increasing the subsidy component.
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said this at a meeting called to discuss fertilisers supply for the rabi season in New Delhi, sources said.
Subsidies will not be raised but a mechanism will be worked out to cover up the gap between higher production cost and retaining selling price of DAP at the current level, he said.
However, the government is not considering any support for production of complex NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) fertiliser which is expected to impact balance nutrition for the crop, he said.
The Minister also asked fertiliser companies to ramp up production to ensure ample supply during the ensuing rabi season.
The Government asked the industry, including public sector companies, to normalise supplies of diammonium phospate (DAP) through higher production and imports ahead of the rabi sowing season, which will begin next month.
With no clear plan on how the compensation mechanism will work, fertiliser companies are keeping their fingers crossed. Their concerns stem from logistics and transportation costs zooming due to non-availability of vessels and containers to bring in the consignments. Shipping costs have almost doubled, thus pushing up production costs.
Fertiliser demand in the US and Brazil is strong with sharp increase in area under corn and soyabean amid record prices for both the crops.
As a result, demand for fertilisers has remained robust in these countries limiting global supplies and pushing fertiliser prices to decade-high levels. The Indian fertiliser industry relies on imports to meet demand as domestic supplies are limited.
After facing challenges in sourcing fertiliser last season due to Covid restrictions on logistics, farmers are expecting a bumper crop of wheat, mustard, potato, onion, sugarcane, maize which require more fertiliser in northern and central States.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...