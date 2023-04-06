The Centre has refused to extend Telangana’s deadline for milling paddy from the 2021-22 kharif season and delivering the custom-milled rice to the Central pool. It, however, extended the deadline for milling rabi paddy from that year.

It asked the State government to increase milling capacity to keep pace with the enhanced procurement and requested a plan of action in this regard.

In two different letters to the State Government, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution said it had given “sufficient extensions” for the milling of backlog stocks from 2021-22 for delivery to the Food Corporation of India.

“The request of the State Government for further extension in milling period can’t be acceded to,” the ministry letter said.

The State was saddled with over 50 lakh tonnes of unmilled paddy last year as the FCI stopped accepting rice, citing irregularities in the milling system. Milling resumed after a hiatus of over six weeks when the FCI lifted the curbs. The cascading effect led to huge backlogs.

Pile-up

The State has so far delivered 44.40 lakh tonnes of rice to the Central pool for the 2021-22 kharif season, leaving a balance of 2.64 lakh tonnes.

For the 2021-22 rabi season, the State clocked deliveries of 24.80 lakh tonnes so far, leaving a balance of 9.26 lakh tonnes.

Rabi milling deadline extended

In a separate letter, the ministry said the deadline for milling and delivery of paddy from the 2021-22 rabi season has been extended up to April 30, 2023.

“It will be the last opportunity for the State to supply rice to the Central pool. There will not be any further extensions,” it cautioned.

It also wanted the State Government to check against recycling of rice (PDS rice returning to the Central pool through dubious market operations).

It asked the FCI to closely monitor the delivery of balance rice as per schedule, and conduct an ‘age test’ for the delivered rice to check against malpractices.